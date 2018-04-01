Washington State dropped its series-finale with Arizona State, 7-0, at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon.



Nonetheless, the Cougars (7-15, 3-6 Pac-12) recorded its first series win over Arizona State since 2013 and first series win over the Sun Devils in Pullman since 2010.



WSU received two hits from Ryan Ramsower while JJ Hancock doubled to extend his hitting streak to six games. Arizona State improved to 13-14 overall and 5-4 in Pac-12 play behind a dominant outing by starting pitcher Eli Lingos who posted a six-hit shutout while striking out seven.



ASU took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after a walk, single and sacrifice fly that saw the runner tag up from third and just beat the throw on a close play at the plate. In the third, the Sun Devils used five hits to score three two-out runs to push the lead to 4-0.

The Cougars put two runners on in the second inning after a Ryan Ramsower single to centerfield and a JJ Hancock double down the right field line. ASU starter Eli Lingos ended the threat with a strikeout and a lineout that the third baseman made a diving catch to end the inning.



Lingos and Anderson both settled in a traded zeros for the rest of the afternoon. Anderson exited after retiring the first hitter he faced in the seventh inning. Anderson went 6.1 innings, allowed four runs on 10 hits and struck out five.



Arizona State pulled away with three runs off the Cougar bullpen in the ninth inning.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: JJ Hancock doubled to right field in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to 6 games and his on-base streak to 9 games



NEXT UP: The Cougars host Gonzaga for a Tuesday night matchup at 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.