WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs blanked in series opener at Arizona State

Washington State dropped the series-opener to No. 16 Arizona State 10-0 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium Friday evening.

The Cougars dropped to 12-6 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 Conference play while ASU improved to 13-5 overall and 2-2 in league play.



The Sun Devils jumped out to an early lead with four runs in first inning and finished with 10 hits while WSU was held to seven hits after coming into the weekend second in the league in hitting (.306).

Senior outfielder Collin Montez collected two hits including a double while graduate senior first baseman Tristan Peterson added his team-leading ninth double of the season.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

ASU jumped out to an early lead with a four-run first inning after the first four batters reached with base hits. The Sun Devils added single runs in the second and third innings for a 6-0 advantage.

The Cougar hitters were kept off balance throughout the night but Sun Devil starter Brock Peery who scattered six hits over 6.2 scoreless innings. With one out in the sixth, Montez and Peterson recorded back-to-back doubles but WSU could not put any runs across after a couple nice defensive plays by ASU.

The Sun Devils added two more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 10-0 lead.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo was a late scratch from the lineup with a tight hamstring. . .Justin Van De Brake singled to LF in the 2nd to extend his on-bases streak to 13 games. . .Tristan Peterson doubled in the 6th to extend his on-base streak to 18 games.



NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 2:05 p.m.

