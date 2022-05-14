BSB: Cougs blanked in series opener at UCLA

Washington State received an impressive start from Cole McMillan who worked into the seventh inning, but UCLA took the series-opener 4-0 at Jackie Robinson Stadium Friday evening.

The Cougars (23-24, 9-16 Pac-12) received a first-inning single from Jacob McKeon who extended his hitting streak to 15 games, but UCLA scored four runs in the first inning and made that number stand.



McMillan worked 6.1 innings and struck out three while reliever Tyler Hoeft retired all five batters he faced. The loss snapped WSU’s six-game winning streak.

Bruin starter Max Rajcic was dominant, allowing just one hit, did not walk a batter and struck out 14 in eight innings to help UCLA improve to 31-18 overall and 15-10 in conference play.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first inning, UCLA used three walks and four hits to plate four runs for a 4-0 advantage. The Cougars received a two-out single from McKeon in the first inning, but UCLA starter Max Rajcic kept the WSU offense off-balance throughout the evening.

McMillan settled in after the first inning and posted five straight scoreless frames and retired 12 straight hitters at one point. The lefthander gave way to the Cougar bullpen after issuing a one-out walk in the seventh.

WSU put a runner on second in the sixth inning, but Rajcic ended the threat with a strikeout.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Justin Van De Brake saw his hitting streak end at 13 games along with his 20-game on-base streak. . .Kodie Kolden saw his 18-game on-base streak end.

NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 2:05 p.m. on Pac-12 Los Angeles.