WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs can't hold lead in ninth as UCLA evens series

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 23:01:41 -0500') }} baseball Edit

BSB: Cougs can't hold lead in ninth as UCLA evens series

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Washington State surrendered three runs in the ninth inning and dropped a 7-6 contest to No. 16 UCLA at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon. The Cougars claimed Friday’s opener, 5-2.

The Cougars (23-18, 10-13 Pac-12) took a 6-4 lead into the ninth inning but UCLA evened the series with three runs on four hits and a pair of hit-by-pitches. The Bruins improved to 26-15 overall and 13-10 in conference play.

Washington State saw Kyle Manzardo hit a three-run homer and double while Jake Meyer doubled twice, drove in a run and scored twice.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first inning, UCLA was hit by a pitch with two strikeouts and two outs and the next hitter punched an opposite field double into the left field corner and baserunner raced around from first base to give the Bruins an early 1-0 lead.

The Cougars answered in the second inning as a Collin Montez single, a walk to Justin Van De Brake and Jacob McKeon was hit by a pitch to lead the bases before Gunner Gouldsmith brought home a run with a walk on four pitches.

In the third inning, UCLA retook the lead with an RBI-single through the left side and another run came home on a squeeze bunt for a 3-1 lead.

In the fourth, a couple of walks put two runners on for Manzardo who hammered a 1-0 pitch deep over the centerfield wall for a go-ahead three-run home run and a 4-3 Cougar lead.

WSU added a run in the sixth as Jake Meyer led off the inning with a check-swing double just inside the first base bag and down the right field line. Following a sacrifice bunt by Gouldsmith moved Meyer to third, Kolden chopped a ground ball to third base that allowed Meyer to race home for a two-run advantage.

In the eighth, UCLA made it a one-run game with a sacrifice fly to left field but the Cougars answered right back with a run in their half of the frame on Meyer’s RBI-double to left centerfield.

In the ninth, UCLA started their comeback with a hit-by-pitch and a single to right field and both runners moved up to second and third on a wild pitch. Following a strikeout, UCLA singled in both runs with a base hit back up the middle to tie the game at 6-6.

One batter later, UCLA was again hit by a pitch to load the bases and the following hitter singled to right field bring in the go-ahead run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Collin Montez rolled a single back up the middle but the rally was turned away by the UCLA bullpen with a strikeout, a fielder’s choice groundout and a game-ending fielder’s choice groundout.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo extended his hitting streak to 12 games, on-base streak to 20 games. . .Manzardo leads the team with a .389 batting average, 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 54 RBI. . .Reliever Michael Newstrom made his 28th appearance of 201, tied for 8th-most in WSU history. . .Starting pitcher Zane Mills worked into the 5th inning, struck out 3, allowed 3 earned runs.

NEXT UP: The rubber game of the 3-game series is Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

