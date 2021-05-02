WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs clinch impressive series win over highly ranked Oregon

Washington State tallied 16 hits in an impressive 11-6 series-clinching win over No. 8 Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.



The Cougars post their first series win over a Top-10 teams since taking two of three from No. 10 Oregon State in 2016.

WSU (21-17, 9-12 Pac-12 Conference) saw six players record multiple-hit games led by three-hit performances from Collin Montez and Jake Meyer. Montez and Tristan Peterson both homered and Kyle Manzardo had a two-run double.

Sophomore Grant Taylor earned the win in relief after striking out five in four innings.

The Cougars used a three-run third inning and a five-run fifth to take the series from Oregon (27-11, 11-7 Pac-12) for the first time since 2017.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the opening frame, Oregon used a double, a walk, a stolen base and a two-run single to left field for a 2-0 advantage. The Cougars answered with an RBI ground-rule double from Nate Swarts in the second inning before taking the lead in the third.



Manzardo walked and one batter later, Montez hammered the first pitch he saw for a no-doubter two-run homer to right field. Following an Oregon error and a single from Meyer, Swarts drove in another run with an RBI-single through the right side for a 4-2 lead.

In the fourth, the Cougars erupted for five runs as Peterson hit an opposite-field two-run homer. Two batters later, Justin Van De Brake drove an RBI double down the right field line that saw an additional run score after a bobbled relay throw. Meyer singled back up the middle drive in a run and push the lead to 9-2.

Taylor was impressive out of the Cougar bullpen, entering the game with runners on the corners and nobody out in the third but kept the Ducks off the board with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout.



Taylor allowed a pair of runs in the fifth but answered with a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

WSU put the game out of reach with a two-out, two-run bloop double into centerfield to push the game to 11-4. After that, three Cougar pitchers combined to work three scoreless innings while striking out four and allowing just one hit during that span.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo extended his hitting streak to 9 games

NEXT UP: The Cougars continue their eight-game homestand with a Wednesday matchup against Seattle University.