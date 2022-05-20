BSB: Cougs clinch series win over ASU; Wrap up season Saturday

Washington State clinched the series against Arizona State with a 10-6 win at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday afternoon.

The Cougars (26-26, 11-18 Pac-12) saw Jacob McKeon collect four hits and Justin Van De Brake hit a go-ahead grand slam to clinch the first series win over the Sun Devils since 2018.



Bryce Matthews added two hits and two RBI, Kodie Kolden singled twice and scored two runs, Jack Smith singled twice and Kyle Russell tripled and scored a run.

Cougar starter Cole McMillan earned the win with seven strikeouts in five innings and Caden Kaelber notched his seventh save after firing 3.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

ASU dropped to 25-29 overall and 13-16 in conference play.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

McMillan recorded pair strikeouts in each of the first two innings before WSU struck for two runs in the second. With runners on second and third, Hainline singled into centerfield to drive in a run and Kolden followed with a perfectly place squeeze bunt up the first base line and beat the throw while Nate Swarts raced home from third for a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, ASU loaded the bases and pushed a run across on a sacrifice fly to centerfield but McMillan ended the threat with a flyout to right. The Sun Devils evened things up with a two-out RBI-single back up the middle in the fourth inning and took a 4-2 lead with an opposite-field two-run home run to right field in the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, WSU loaded the bases for Van De Brake who hammered a 3-2 pitch for a no-doubt grand slam to left field and a 6-4 Cougar lead. Kyle Russell followed with a triple over the left fielder and Will Cresswell capped the five-run inning with a run-scoring sacrifice fly to centerfield for 7-4 advantage.

In the sixth, ASU used a double, a walk, an RBI-single and RBI-groundout to plate two runs cut the WSU lead to 7-6. The Cougars added a run in their half of the sixth on a Bryce Matthews RBI-single through the shift on the left side of the infield for a two-run lead.

WSU added two more runs in the eighth on a McKeon RBI-single into centerfield and an RBI-double the other way down the left field line from Matthews for a 10-6 lead.

NEXT UP: The series with Arizona State and 2022 season wraps up Saturday at 12:05 p.m. on Pac-12 Washington.