What: Utah (14-38, 6-21) at Washington State (15-31-1, 7-19-1)

Where: Bailey-Brayton Field (3,500), Pullman, WA

When: Thu. at 4 p.m., Fri. at 4 p.m., Sat. at noon

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network (Greg Heister, Kevin Stocker) ; Washington State IMG Radio Network (Matt Chazanow)

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Thursday (Game 1): RHP Hayden Rosenkrantz (WSU) vs. RHP Tanner Thomas (UTA)



Friday (Game 2): LHP Scotty Sunitsch (WSU) vs. LHP Josh Tedeschi (UTA)

Saturday (Game 3): RHP Parker McFadden (WSU) vs. Josh Lapiana (UTA)

Because the Pac-12 doesn’t have a postseason conference tournament allowing a lower seeded team to make a miracle run and earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, Washington State’s disappointing 2018 season comes to end this weekend when they lost last place Utah in Pullman.

All three games will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

Prior to Saturday's season-finale, nine Cougar seniors will be recognized before playing their final game at Bailey-Brayton Field. Cody Anderson (LHP), Derek Chapman (OF), Blake Clanton (OF), JJ Hancock (OF), Collin Maier (RHP), Ryan Ramsower (INF), James Rudkin (1B), Scotty Sunitsch (LHP), Ryan Walker (RHP) join undergraduate coach Dugan Shirer in experiencing their final WSU home game.

As a result, Lees maintained the importance of the Cougars closing out the season on a winning note. WSU is 1-8-1 in their last 10 Pac-12 games and hasn't won a conference series since taking two of three from Arizona State in late March.



“People talk about us being close. We’ve had a lot of one-run games,” Lees said. “But being close is not winning. We need to take a step. We want to use this series and the week of practice to give the players something to feel good about as they head out to summer baseball.

“When we come back next fall, maybe we can eliminate some of the bad things that have happened on the field. We haven’t done as much winning as we’d like to. I know the players would say the same thing.”

Clanton, who signed with WSU out of Western Oklahoma State College in 2016, is one of the hottest hitters in the Pac-12 with a .333 batting average, nine homers and a team-high 31 RBI, while Justin Harrer paces the club with 10 homers. Clanton is looking to become the first Cougar players with 10+ homers and 10+ doubles in a single season since Taylor Ard in 2012.

At the WSU Senior Awards Banquet earlier this week, Clanton was presented The Rob Oviatt and David Lang Strength and Conditioning Award. Against Pac-12 pitching, Clanton is hitting a team-high .320 (33-103) with seven homers and 19 RBI in 27 games.

“I am very impressed with Blake as a person and a baseball player,” Lees said. “He took the leap of faith when he came from Oklahoma. We have enjoyed having him. He has given us a solid, mature baseball player in the outfield. The progress he has made at the plate in one year is incredible. He puts a lot of time into it.”

SERIES HISTORY: Washington State leads the all-time series with Utah, 22-11, after taking two out of three games last season Salt Lake City. WSU also owns a 10-5 mark against the Utes in Pullman, but Utah won two out of three in the 2016 series played in Pullman.

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (May 24-26)

Utah at Washington State

UCLA at Oregon State

Stanford at Washington

Arizona at Oregon

California at Arizona State

Cal State Northridge at USC

(All 3-game series)

PAC-12 STANDINGS

Stanford 21-6

Oregon State 18-8-1

UCLA 18-9

Washington 18-9

California 14-13

Arizona 12-15

Arizona State 12-15

Oregon 11-16

USC 12-18

Washington State 7-19-1

Utah 6-21