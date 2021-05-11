WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs close out homestand against Portland

WHAT: Portland at Washington State



WHERE: Pullman, Wash. (Bailey-Brayton Field)

WHEN: Tuesday, 1:05 p.m. PT

Before heading to Los Angeles for a pivotal Pac-12 weekend series against USC, Washington State (23-19, 10-13 Pac-12) closes out its eight-game homestand with a non-conference matchup Tuesday afternoon against the University of Portland.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PT at Bailey-Brayton Field.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE : Washington State enters the week four games above .500 overall but three games below .500 in Pac-12 play after dropping two of three from No. 16 UCLA in Pullman last weekend.

WSU enters the week is second in the league in hitting (.301) and doubles (96), and are led by preseason All-American junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo (17 2B, 11 HR, 54 RBI), who enters the week as the only player in the country with 17+ doubles, 10+ home runs and 50+ RBI.

Two-time Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week Zane Mills leads the league in innings (71.0) and tied for fourth in strikeouts (74). Head coach Brian Green owns a 32-26 record in his second season at WSU.

ABOUT PORTLAND: Portland enters Tuesday’s matchup with a 21-21 record, including a 13-8 mark in West Coast Conference play after taking two of three from Pepperdine in Portland over the weekend. WSU leads the all-time series against the Pilots 75-28-1 and have won three straight meetings, including a 6-4 decision back on March 17 in Portland. The Cougars are 31-12 against the Pilots in Pullman and will be hosting UP for the first time since 2011.

