BSB: Cougs conclude season, complete sweep of Arizona State

Washington State closed out the season with its first series sweep of Arizona State in program history after a 10-3 win at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon.

But it turned out to be too little, too late for WSU, which finished one game behind ASU for the 8th and final spot in next week's Pac-12 Tournament. Ultimately, an 8-game conference losing streak in March doomed the Cougars.



WSU finished the year 27-26 overall and 12-18 in Pac-12 Conference play for its third straight winning season.



Kyle Russell homered and collected three hits while Jake Meyer also recorded three hits and drove in three runs. Bryce Matthews scored three times and Collin Montez walked three times and scored twice in final game as Cougar.



Senior Jack Smith singled in a run in his final at-bat and senior reliever Owen Leonard closed things out with a scoreless ninth in his final career appearance.

Reliever Cam Liss earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings and Chase Grillo allowed just one hit and struck out four in 2.1 scoreless innings.

Arizona State finished the regular season 25-30 overall and 13-17 in conference play. The Sun Devils scored twice in the second and tied things with a solo homer in the fifth before the Cougars used a five-run fifth to pull away.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the second inning, ASU loaded the bases with two outs and single into centerfield drove in two runs for a 2-0 lead. WSU made it a one-run game with an RBI-groundout from Kodie Kolden in the third.

In the fourth, Matthews worked walk and Russell gave WSU a 3-2 lead with an opposite-field two-run home run to right field. ASU evened things up with a solo homer to right field in the fifth inning.

In the fifth, WSU erupted for five runs all with two outs as Swarts singled home two runs back up the middle, Russell drove in a run with a single off the first base bag and Meyer added his own two-run single back up the middle for an 8-3 lead.

In his final at-bat as a Coug, Smith bounced a single through the right side to drive in a run in the seventh and Meyer closed his season with an RBI-single in the eighth.

RECORD WATCH: Cam Liss and Chase Grillo each made their 30th appearance of the season, tied for 4th-most in WSU single-season history.