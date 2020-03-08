PULLMAN, Wash. (March 8, 2020) – Washington State saw Collin Montez and Kyle Manzardo both homered in a 15-2 victory over Niagara at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.



The Cougars (9-6) swept the four-game series with the Purple Eagles (5-8) - WSU’s first four-game sweep since 2017 - and have won seven of their last eight games.

Manzardo capped his monster weekend with two hits, a two-run homer, two walks and five runs scored while Montez hit a three-run home run in the first inning and added a two-run single in the fourth inning.



Justin Van De Brake and Jake Meyer each collected two hits while Meyer drove in two runs and redshirt-freshman Payton Flynn recorded his first career hit with a pinch-hit two-run double.



Four Cougar hitters recorded multiple hits to support junior Bryce Moyle who worked four innings, allowed just two earned runs and struck a career-high five to pick up the win. Three WSU relievers combined for five no-hit innings.

In the first inning, Jack Smith worked a walk, Manzardo lined a pitch back up the middle to put runners on for Montez who pulled a 1-1 pitch high over the right field wall for a 3-0 Cougar lead.

Niagara answered with a run on a two-out RBI-double to right-centerfield in the second and used a two-out single to center to cut the lead to 3-2 in the fourth inning.

Montez was back at it in the fourth pulling a 2-2 pitch through the right side to drive in two more runs and Van De Brake followed with a sacrifice fly to center to bring home a run and push the lead to 6-2.



In the fifth, the Cougars pushed a run across as Brady Hill lined a pitch into the left-centerfield gap and raced around for an RBI-double. An inning later, WSU pulled away for good with three runs in the sixth inning as Meyer singled home a run, Garret Gouldsmith worked a bases-loaded walk and Kodie Kolden followed with a sacrifice fly to score a run and push the lead to 10-2.

In the seventh, Meyer drove in a run with an RBI-groundout and Flynn doubled to leftcenter to plate two runs. Manzardo capped his monster weekend with long two-run homer to right-centerfield in the eighth for a 15-2 advantage.

The Cougar pitching staff received two no-hit innings from Connor Barison in the fifth and sixth innings, two more no-hit fames from Hayden Rosenkrantz in the seventh and eighth before Radd Thomas worked a no-hit ninth.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: WSU has won 7 of their last 8 games. . .Manzardo has hit safely in all 15 games in 2020.

NEXT UP: The Cougars host Gonzaga Tuesday at 3:05 p.m.

