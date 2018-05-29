Washington State wrapped up a disappointing 2018 season by dropping a home Pac-12 series to Utah at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman. The Cougars finished 16-33-1 overall, 8-21-1 in the Pac-12 and didn’t win a conference series in April or May, a step back from last season’s 10-20 league mark and 24-26 overall record that seemed to signal better days ahead. However, they lost 5 of their first 6 Pac-12 games on the road at UCLA and Arizona and never recovered, going 2-10-1 in their final 13 conference games against a rugged schedule highlighted by 3-game series against Washington, Oregon State and Stanford. WSU’s lone Pac-12 series win came over Arizona State March 29-31.

Game 1 (Thur.): Washington State smacked four home runs to post a 14-5 victory over Utah in the series-opener Thursday afternoon. The Cougars recorded season highs in runs and home runs and four players recorded multiple-hit games. James Rudkin, Blake Clanton, Justin Harrer and JJ Hancock each homered and reliever Ryan Walker fired three scoreless innings to earn the win in his 86th career appearance, tying Kellen Camus (2011-14) for second-most in WSU history. He also recorded his 13th career relief win, tied for the school record. Clanton and Harrer hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning.

Game 2 (Fri): Washington State dropped the second game of the series with Utah, 9-3, as the Utes rallied from a 2-1 run deficit with three runs in the seventh, three more in the eighth and added two more in the ninth to guarantee Saturday’s rubber game. Starting LHP Scotty Sunitsch made his 85th career appearance, 4th-most in WSU history.

Game 3 (Sat): Washington State matched a season-high with 18 hits and loaded the bases in the ninth but Utah held on for a wild 12-11 win at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon. A game-ending double play denied the Cougs scoring the tying run. WSU received five hits and three RBI from Andres Alvarez and four hits from Justin Harrer. Senior Blake Clanton closed his career with three hits and two RBI along with a 15-game on-base streak. Utah used a four-run first inning and broke a 9-9 tied with a three-run homer in the eighth.

Final Pac-12 Baseball Standings:

Stanford 22-8

Oregon State 20-9-1

Washington 20-10

UCLA 19-11

California 16-14

Arizona 14-16

Arizona State 13-17

USC 12-18

Oregon 12-18

Washington State 8-21-1

Utah 8-22

NCAA Tournament: Stanford, Oregon State, Washington, UCLA