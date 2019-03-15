WHAT: Washington State (6-10) at No. 9 Arizona State (16-0)

WHERE: Phoenix Municipal Stadium (5,300), Phoenix, Ariz.

WHEN: Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday at 6:05 p.m.; Sunday at noon (All Times Pacific)

TV/RADIO: Sat. and Sun. on Pac-12 Network (Darin Sutton and Ben Francisco); Washington State Radio Network (Derek Deis)

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Game 1: RHP Brandon White (WSU) vs. RHP Alec Marsh (ASU)

Game 2: LHP A.J. Block (WSU) vs. RHP Boyd Vander Kooi (ASU)

Game 3: RHP Hayden Rosenkrantz (WSU) vs. RJ Dabovich (ASU)

For the third consecutive weekend, Washington State will go with the same three starting pitchers as they continue their nine-game road stretch at unbeaten and nationally ranked Arizona State in the first Pac-12 series of the 2019 season.

Brandon White (2-0, 3.50 ERA in 18.0 IP), AJ Block (0-2, 4.50 ERA in 14.0 IP) and Hayden Rosenkrantz (2-1, 3.43 ERA in 21.0 IP) have combined to allow 51 hits and 22 runs in 53.0 innings pitched so far this season.

WSU is seeking its third straight weekend series victory after taking two of three games from Nevada and Cal State Northridge. However, they began the current road stretch by dropping both games at UNLV, surrendering 29 runs in the process.

Going into the first Pac-12 series, Collin Montez leads the Cougars with a .300 batting average to go along with four doubles, one triple and two home runs while freshman designated hitter Kyle Manzardo paces the club with 14 RBI. Dillon Plew has 11 RBI and 15 walks with a team-leading .416 on-base percentage.

Defensively, Washington State is averaging less than one error per game as they have committed just 11 errors in 16 games for a .981 fielding percentage, solid numbers for a college baseball team. Only one regular has committed more than one error, freshman third baseman Kodie Kolden (4 errors).

WSU is 7-36 all-time at Arizona State and has dropped their last two series in Phoenix/Tempe. The Cougars are looking for their first series win over Arizona State on the road since 2013. The Cougars last claimed a series win over a ranked team came in 2017 after taking two of three from No. 28 UCLA and last took a series from a Top-10 team in 2016, taking two for three from No. 10 Oregon State.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

C – Rob Teel (Sr.) or Anthony Notaro (Fr.)

1B – Dillon Plew (Jr.)

2B – Garrett Gouldsmith (So.)

3B – Kodie Kolden (Fr.)

SS – Andres Alvarez (Sr.)

LF – Collin Montez (So.)

CF – Danny Sinatro (Jr.)

RF – Brody Barnum (So.) or Koby Blunt (Fr.)

DH – Kyle Manzardo (Fr.)

P – Brandon White (Fr.)

NEXT FIVE GAMES

March 15 at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m.

March 16 at Arizona State, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

March 17 at Arizona State, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

March 22 at UC Irvine, 6 p.m.

March 23 at UC Irvine, 6 p.m.

PAC-12 BASEBALL SCHEDULE (March 15-17)

Washington State at Arizona State

Oregon State at UCLA

Utah at Arizona

Washington at Oregon

USC at California

(All 3-game series)

