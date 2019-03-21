WHAT: Washington State (6-13) at UC Irvine (12-4)

WHERE: Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark (3,408), Irvine, Calif.

WHEN: Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 6 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. (All Times Pacific)

INTERNET: Livestats at wsucougars.com

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Game 1: RHP Brandon White (WSU) vs. RHP Andre Pallante (UCI)

Game 2: LHP A.J. Block (WSU) vs. RHP Tanner Brubaker (UCI)

Game 3: RHP Hayden Rosenkrantz (WSU) vs. RHP Trenton Denholm (UCI)

Hoping to snap a five-game losing streak, Washington State returns to the state of California for the third time this weekend for a three-game series at regional power UC Irvine. The Cougars previously played at Saint Mary’s (Moraga, Calif.) and Santa Clara.

This is the last weekend WSU will face a non-Pac 12 opponent. Starting with next weekend’s home series against Stanford, the Cougars play nine straight weekends against conference foes.

The last two losses for WSU have been by a single run as the Cougars battled nationally ranked Arizona State down to the final out last Saturday and Sunday in Phoenix.

“I felt like we did a lot of very good things in all parts of the game,” WSU coach Marty Lees said Wednesday. “We made a lot of good pitches, made some great defensive plays and put together some hits. We just couldn’t make that extra pitch with two strikes. We gave up a lot of hits with two strikes. We’ve improved offensively. We’re getting guys on base, now we have to drive them in.”

WSU has 165 runners left on base in the first 19 games, 29 more than their opponents, and an average of 8.7 LOB per game. The Cougars lined into several double plays at Arizona State.

“It’s not OK to lose, but we did take some things from the series that we could certainly build on,” Lees said. “We’re a long ways away, but we’re taking steps. I have been impressed with the competitive level our players have shown. We’ve shown some resilience.”

Freshman right-hander Brandon White will again front the Cougars’ weekend rotation. The former 14th-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chehalis, WA native is 2-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched. He has 19 strikeouts and just three walks for an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio of greater than 6-to-1.

“Brandon has been very good,” Lees said. “He doesn’t get too high or too low. He throws a lot of strikes. He and (pitching coach Dan) Spencer have worked really hard developing his second and third pitches. He has shown signs every weekend he can execute those pitches at a very high level.”

Sophomore outfielder Collin Montez, a regular starter for the first time, leads the way for WSU with a .343 batting average (24-7)- to go along with eight doubles, good for third-most in the Pac-12, two homers and team-high .434 on-base percentage.

Centerfielder Danny Sinatro is second with a .311 batting average and team-high four triples. He missed the Sunday game at Arizona State due to the flu.

“Collin has been stellar all year,” Lees said. “He has given us a presence in the middle of the batting order. Danny Sinatro has played tremendously in the last six or seven games in the outfield and at the plate.”

UC Irvine swept Utah Valley on the road last weekend and enters the weekend with seven wins in their last nine games. In the series opener last Friday, three Anteater pitchers combined on a 1-hitter. Andre Pallante is seeking his 20th career win on Friday night.

Sunday starter Trenton Denholm is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA. Opponents are batting only .115 against him and he has allowed just nine hits with 24 strikeouts in 23.1 IP. Overall, UCI opponents are batting .199 against the Anteaters so far this season.

“We’re going to face a better pitching staff this weekend as a whole than the one we faced last weekend,” Lees said. “UC Irvine has some guys on the front end that are impressive. It’s going to be a very good challenge for us to see if we can take the same hitting approach this weekend and create some offense to score runs.”

PROJECTED LINEUP:

C – Rob Teel (Sr.) or Anthony Notaro (Fr.)

1B – Dillon Plew (Jr.)

2B – Garrett Gouldsmith (So.)

3B – Kodie Kolden (Fr.)

SS – Andres Alvarez (Sr.)

LF – Collin Montez (So.)

CF – Danny Sinatro (Jr.)

RF – Brody Barnum (So.) or Koby Blunt (Fr.)

DH – Kyle Manzardo (Fr.)

P – Brandon White (Fr.)

NEXT FIVE GAMES

March 22 at UC Irvine, 6 p.m.

March 23 at UC Irvine, 6 p.m.

March 24 at UC Irvine, 1 p.m.

March 25 at Loyola Marymount, 2 p.m.

March 29 STANFORD, 5 p.m.

(All Times Pacific)

PAC-12 BASEBALL SCHEDULE (March 22-24)

Washington State at UC Irvine

Arizona State at Oregon

Arizona at UCLA

USC at Washington

Utah at Stanford

California at Oregon State

(All 3-game series)

