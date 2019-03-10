Washington State starter Hayden Rosenkrantz worked into the sixth and the Cougar bats recorded 15 hits in a 10-1 win to clinch the series with CSUN at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon. WSU (6-8) clinched its second straight series after taking two of three at Nevada last weekend.



Five Cougars recorded multiple-hit games led by Danny Sinatro who went 3-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk, double and triple. Garrett Gouldsmith also recorded three hits with two RBI and triple. Dillon Plew, Kodie Kolden and Anthony Notaro each recorded two hits with Plew also driving in three runs.



Rosenkrantz was efficient, earning the win after working 5.2 innings with one run allowed on four hits and set a career high with six strikeouts. CSUN saw its record fall to 8-8.



In the first, the Cougars loaded the bases after a leadoff single from Plew, a bunt single from Gouldsmith and a one-out walk from Collin Montez. Brody Barnum stepped in a drove a 2-1 pitch the other way through the right side for a two-run single.



In the second, WSU pushed two more runs across as Plew doubled off the right field wall to score Kolden and Notaro for 4-0 advantage.



The Cougars added three runs in the third on a Kolden safety-squeeze bunt that scored Barnum and Sinatro later tripled to right centerfield to scored Kolden and Notaro for a 7-0 lead.



Rosenkrantz settled in and worked into the sixth before giving way to the bullpen after allowing a two-out double. CSUN singled in a run later in the inning for their first run of the game.



In the seventh, the Cougars pulled away with three runs, one coming on Plew's bases loaded walk and two more on a Gouldsmith's two-run single into right centerfield for a 10-1 lead.

Relievers Davis Baillie, Bryce Moyle and Zane Mills worked the final 3.1 innings, allowing just three hits and no runs.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Dillon Plew singled in the 1st and has now reached base in all 14 games in 2019 and 17 straight dating back to last season. . .Collin Montez walked in the 1st to extend his on-base streak to 10 straight games. . .Sinatro doubled in the 2nd to extend his on-base streak to 12 games



NEXT UP: The Cougars head to Las Vegas for a two-game set with UNLV Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday's game starts at 6:05 p.m. PT with Wednesday's game set for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.