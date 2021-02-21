WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs cruise to win in DH lidlifter; Game 2 suspended

Washington State cruised to a 12-5 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader (Game #2 of the series) with UC Davis Saturday afternoon before Game 2 (Game #3 of the series) was suspended due to darkness in the top of the eighth inning, tied 2-2.

Game 3 will be completed at 11 a.m. Sunday before the series-finale begins 30 minutes after.

Cougar first baseman Kyle Manzardo collected hits in both games to extend his hitting streak to 20 games dating back to the final game of 2019, the fourth-longest streak in program history.

GAME 1 RECAP

Manzardo recorded three hits and drove in a run to extend his hitting streak to 18 games while designated hitter Tristan Peterson recorded two hits and drove in three runs and third baseman Jack Smith added three RBI for Cougars.



Junior starting pitcher Brandon White was impressive, earning the win after firing five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and just two hits allowed. White retired the final seven batters he faced before giving way to the bullpen.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead with four runs on three hits and three walks. Manzardo got things going with a one-out double to right-centerfield, both Justin Van De Brake and Collin Montez walked to load the bases and Peterson delivered a two-run single to left. Smith followed with a two-run double just inside the third base bag for a 4-0 lead.

White worked out a couple jams to strand a pair of runners in the first and third innings before the Cougar offense added a couple more runs in the fourth. Freshman Kyle Russell drew a leadoff walk and stole second.

One batter later, Manzardo lined a single into centerfield to score Russell from second. The Cougars added six more runs in the inning, three from bases-loaded walks, two from a two-run single through the right side by Brady Hill and one from a Russell RBI-single to left for an 11-0 advantage.

The Aggies pushed five runs across highlighted by a grand slam in the sixth but Cougar reliever Caden Kaelber took over and retired all six batters he face to seal up the WSU victory.

INSIDE THE GAME 1 BOX SCORE: Dating back to the final game of 2019, Manzardo has hit safely in 19 straight games. . .Van De Brake walked in his first plate appearance to extend his on-base streak to 14 games. . .Keith Jones II made his collegiate debut with a pinch-hit at-bat in the 5th. . .Jones II recorded his 1st career hit with an infield single in the 7th. . .Cooper Barnum made his collegiate debut out of the bullpen. . .Caden Kaelber made his Cougar debut out of the bullpen, retired all 3 hitters he face in 6th. . .Jacob McKeon made his Cougar debut with a pinch-hit single to left in the 7th. . .Gunner Gouldsmith made his collegiate debut with a pinch-hit at bat in the 7th. . .Gabe Togia made his Cougar debut by catching the 7th.

GAME 2 RECAP

In Game 2 of the doubleheader, UC Davis jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with an RBI-double in the opening frame and later pushed the lead to 2-0 as a run came home on a Cougar passed ball for a 2-0 Aggie lead.

The Cougar offense was kept off balance through the first five innings but made a move in the sixth. Montez reached on an Aggie error with one out, Smith rolled a single down the third base line, Brady Hill drew a walk to load the bases and freshman catcher Jakob Marquez worked a bases-loaded walk to bring home a run.



The UC Davis bullpen buckled down and struck out the next two hitters to preserve the 2-1 advantage. In the seventh, Justin Van De Brake singled to left field with one out, later moved to second and came around to score the tying run as Montez poked a base hit the other way for an RBI-single.



In the bottom of the inning, the Aggies threatened with runners on the corners and two outs but Cougar freshman reliever Kolby Kmetko took over on the mound and induced an inning-ending flyout, keeping the game tied at two.

Following the seventh inning, the game was suspended due to darkness.

INSIDE THE GAME 2 BOX SCORE: Manzardo walked in the 1st inning to extend his on-base streak to 28 games. . .Manzardo singled in the 5th inning to extend his hitting streak to 20 games dating back to 2019. . .Catcher Jakob Marquez made his collegiate debut on defense in the 5th. . .Starter Will Sierra struck out 3 and allowed one earned run in 3.2 innings. . .Moyle struck out one and allowed just one hit in 3 innings. . .Van De Brake singled in the 7th to extend his on-base streak to 15 games.

NEXT UP: The suspended game will be completed prior to Sunday’s finale beginning at 11 a.m. First pitch of the series-finale will be 30 minutes after the game is completed.