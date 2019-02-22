BALL GAME! Leonard gets the final out on a fly out to left to end it! Coug pitchers hold Santa Clara to 1 hit and strike out 15 to take series opener 10-0 at Santa Clara! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/qG22mx9iMo

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Washington State freshman starter Brandon White and junior reliever Owen Leonard combined for a one-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over Santa Clara Thursday evening.



White did not allow a hit in 6.1 innings, recorded nine strikeouts and saw just one Santa Clara Bronco reach base after a Cougar fielding error started the sixth. White was dominant in his first career start, needing just 75 pitches to face the minimum to record his first career win.

Leonard took over after White retired the first batter he faced in the seventh inning, saw an SCU hitter reach third on a dropped fly ball but recovered to strike out the next two hitters. Leonard worked a perfect eighth and struck out the first batter he faced in the ninth before the next batter pulled a single through the left side for the Broncos first hit.



Leonard recorded six strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work. Collin Montez led the way offensively, recording his first career three-hit game with a single, double and triple to along with an RBI. Andres Alvarez added two hits and Kodie Kolden scored twice.



In the first inning, Danny Sinatro pulled a single into right field and Andres Alvarez executed a hit-and-run with a single through the right side to push Sinatro over to third. Collin Montez followed with an RBI-single into centerfield for a 1-0 advantage.

In the fourth inning, Alvarez led off the inning with a double the other way into the right field corner and later came home on a Kyle Manzardo sacrifice fly. WSU added two more runs on a pair of Santa Clara errors, one run came home after Sinatro drew a bases loaded walk and two more scored on wild pitches for a 7-0 advantage.



In the eighth inning, Kodie Kolden singled to right centerfield with out and Dillon Plew followed with an opposite field RBI-double that scored Kolden for an 8-0 lead. WSU added two more runs in the ninth inning, Montez tripled off the wall in right center and later scored on wild pitch and Jared Thurber capped the scoring by coming home on a wild pitch for a 10-0 advantage.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Danny Sinatro singled in the 1st inning, extending his hitting streak to 4 straight games Collin Montez recorded his first career 3-hit game, team-best third multiple-hit game in 2019 Dillon Plew walked and doubled, he has reached base in all 5 games in 2019 SCU's first baserunner in the 6th inning was thrown out trying to steal later in the inning White and Leonard combined for 15 strikeouts, the most by a WSU team since 2015 at Arizona State (16) Five Cougar pitchers combined to no-hit Santa Clara last season in Pullman



NEXT UP: The Cougars continue their series at Santa Clara with a single game Friday at 6 p.m. PT.