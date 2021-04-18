WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs drop another slugfest, rubber game to Arizona

FINAL Another slugfest at Bailey-Brayton, but the Cougs fall short as the Wildcats take the series win on Sunday #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/NMoEW3Vsvc

Despite hitting the ball all over the yard to the tune of 16 hits, Washington State (17-14, 5-10 Pac-12) could not match the No. 13 Wildcats run-for-run as Arizona (23-11, 9-6 Pac-12) captured the weekend series with a 14-8 victory Sunday afternoon at Bailey-Brayton Field.



Throughout the game, the Cougars' offense concentrated its attack to score in bunches only to see the Wildcats respond with big hits and a constant barrage to keep the Cougs from pulling off the rally.



While the Cougs strung together a series of hits to do their damage, the Wildcats used and array of hits but none more potent than the long ball as they hit four home runs on the day including a pair from Jacob Berry.



Berry's second home run of the afternoon proved to be the dagger for the Cougs as the Wildcat third baseman hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to undo the damage WSU had done in the inning prior to get back into the game.



Prior to the Wildcats' late home run, WSU's Justin Van De Brake came up with another big bomb of his own as the senior drilled a three-run shot to left that cut the deficit in half heading into the final inning of play.



Van De Brake's home run was hit second hit of the game after driving in a pair in the bottom of the third with a bloop double down the right field line. His early RBI double gave the Cougs a brief lead in the game as WSU scored four runs in the inning to go ahead 5-3.



The four runs came around as WSU sent all nine batters to the plate while posting five-consecutive two-out hits before finally being retired.



KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME



The Cougars had a chance to break the game open in the fourth after loading the bases with only one out in the inning but were unable to plate a run.



The missed opportunity left the lead for WSU sitting at two runs which disappeared in the top of the fifth when Arizona hit a, two-out, two-run home run after a Cougar fielding error prolonged the inning. I

n addition to its offense, WSU kept itself in the game thanks to a pair of heads up defensive plays in the game as the Cougs cut down two would-be runs at the plate in both the second and eighth innings.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Justin Van De Brake drove in five RBI, a season high for the senior and tying for the second best performance at the plate in his two years at WSU. . .Van De Brake hit his fourth home run of the season, hitting a home run in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. . .Kyle Manzardo hit his 12th double of the season, third most in the Pac-12. He has 20 extra-base hits on the year, second best in the Pac-12, one short of the conference lead. . .Collin Montez finished the game 1-for-2 and reached base safely in four-straight at bats to end the game as he posted a single to go along with an intentional walk, a regular walk, and a hit-by-pitch. . .WSU's 16 hits tied for the second most in a single game, trailing only its 23 hit performance Friday against the Wildcats. The Cougars finished the weekend with 47 hits and 37 runs scored.



NEXT UP: The Cougars begin a four-game road trip beginning Friday, April 23 at Cal. WSU will play three over the weekend at Berkeley before heading to Spokane to take on Gonzaga, April 27.