Washington State saw a late inning lead slip away in an 8-1 defeat to Nevada Friday afternoon.



The Cougars held a 1-0 advantage with two outs in the sixth but Nevada (7-2) delivered a two-run double in the sixth and added two solo homers in the seventh for a 4-1 lead and added a grand slam in the eighth.



WSU (3-7) was led by catcher Rob Teel's two-hit game but the Cougar bats left eight men on base.



In the first, WSU loaded the bases with nobody out after a leadoff single from Dillon Plew, a walk to Garrett Gouldsmith and Andres Alvarez reached on a throwing error but WSU could only push one run across on a Kyle Manzardo fielder's choice RBI-groundout to first. Nevada kept it a 1-0 game by getting a pair of fly outs.



In the fifth, Nevada put runners on first and second with two outs and the Cougars called upon freshman lefthander Ky Bush from the bullpen who ended the threat with a strikeout. In the sixth, the Wolf Pack came up with a two-out, two-run double over the right fielder to take a 2-1 lead and pushed the lead to 4-1 in the seventh with a pair of solo home runs.



Nevada pulled away with a two-out grand slam in the eighth.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Plew led off the game with a single up the middle and has reached base in all 10 games. . .Gouldsmith walked in the 1st to extend his on-base streak to 6 games and singled in the 3rd to extend his hitting streak to 6 games. . .Danny Sinatro singled in the 2nd to extend his on-base streak to 8 games. . .Starter A.J. Block worked 4+ innings, 0 R, 4 H, 3 K, no-decision.

NEXT UP: The series wraps up with a single game Saturday at 1 p.m.