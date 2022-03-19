BSB: Cougs drop Game 1 of Apple Cup rivalry

Washington State dropped a 3-2 decision to Washington in the opening game of the Boeing Apple Cup Series Friday evening.

WSU (9-8, 1-3 Pac-12) hit a couple long fly balls in the ninth inning but they were caught, including Elijah Hainline’s deep drive to left-centerfield that was caught at the fence.



The Cougars received an RBI single from Kodie Kolden who extended his on-base streak to 25 games and a solo homer from Kyle Russell. Starter Grant Taylor battled throughout the evening, working into the sixth inning, struck out five and allowed three earned runs.

UW took the opener with a pair of runs in the second and a two-out RBI single in the sixth to support starter Jared Engman who also worked into the sixth, walked five and allowed just one earned run on three hits.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first, Matthews pulled a one-out double down the right field line and was balked to third. Justin Van De Brake then pulled a hard-hit ball down the third base line but the UW third baseman made a sliding stop and fired to home to get Matthews.

In the second, Kolden put the Cougars on the board with a two-out RBI-single for a 1-0 lead. UW answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning as a solo homer and two-out RBI-single through the left side for a 2-1.

The Cougars put runners on in the fourth and fifth but UW starter Jared Engman ended the frames with groundball doubles.

In the sixth, UW tacked on a run with a two-out RBI-single into centerfield for a 3-1 lead.

In the eighth, Russell led off the inning with a solo shot to left field but the Husky bullpen retired the next three hitters. In the ninth, pinch-hitter Hylan Hall flew out to deep right-centerfield and Hainline followed by driving one to the wall in the leftcenter.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE : Kodie Kolden single in the 2nd to extend his on-base streak to 25 games. . .Reliever Connor Barison worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning. . .Russell hit his 1st home run of the season and 2nd of his career.

NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 5:05 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks Washington.