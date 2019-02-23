BSB: Cougs drop Game 2 to Santa Clara; Game 3 Saturday afternoon
Washington State brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but the Santa Clara bullpen held off the late rally for a 4-2 win Friday evening. The series is tied 1-1 after the Cougars claimed Thursday's series-opener 10-0.
Andres Alvarez and Garrett Gouldsmith each recorded two hits and Kyle Manzardo had a two-run double. The Cougars left nine men on base throughout the game including runners on second and third in the seventh and a runner on second in the ninth.
In the first inning, the Cougars caught a break as the Santa Clara right fielder lost an Alvarez fly ball in the twilight sky, allowing the ball to fall for a double. Collin Montez followed with a walk and Manzardo delivered a two-out two-run double over the head of the Bronco centerfielder for a 2-0 advantage.
In the bottom half, Santa Clara pushed a run across on a sacrifice fly and later evened things up after the Cougars committed an error on a slowly hit ball in the infield, allowing the SCU baserunner for third to come across.
In the third inning, the Broncos used a leadoff double and a bloop single down the right field line to push one run across and later an infield single scored another run for a 4-2 advantage, chasing Cougar lefthanded start Ky Bush along the way.
In the seventh, Dillon Plew was hit by a pitch and Danny Sinatro drew a walk to put two runners on with one out but the Santa Clara bullpen ended the threat with a ground out and fly out.
In the ninth, Gouldsmith led off the inning with a double to right field but SCU turned away the ninth-inning rally with a strike out, ground out and foul out for the 4-2 win.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Brody Barnum singled in the 2nd inning, extending on-base streak to five straight games. . .Ky Bush struck out the first batter he faced for his first career strikeout. Bush took the loss with 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K. . .Davis Baillie worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen: 2 K, 1 H. . .Tyson Guerrero worked 1.1 scoreless innings out of bullpen: 0 H, 3 K. . .Dillon Plew was hit by a pitch in the 7th, has reached base in all 6 games in 2018. . .Michael Newstrom struck out the only batter he faced to start the 7th.
NEXT UP: The Cougars continue their series at Santa Clara with a single game Saturday at 1 p.m. PT.
