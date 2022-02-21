BSB: Cougs drop Game 3 at Hawaii; Series finale tonight

Washington State dropped a 6-3 decision to Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium Sunday afternoon.



The Cougars (2-1) were led by Bryce Matthews’ career-high three hits, including a pair of doubles, but WSU left nine runners stranded on base throughout the afternoon. Hawaii (1-2) tallied nine hits and used a four-run first inning to hand the Cougars their first loss.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first inning, Hawaii took advantage of two walks, two hit-by-pitch and a pair of singles to push four runs across for the early lead. WSU answered by loading the bases with nobody out in the second but were only able to push one run across on a Will Cresswell RBI-groundout.



The Cougars added another run in the third on a Van De Brake run-scoring sacrifice fly but the Hawaii bullpen kept the WSU offense off balance and stranded nine runners on base throughout the afternoon.

Hawaii hit a solo homer in the seventh but WSU answered with an RBI-groundout from Kyle Russell to make it a three-run game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kodie Kolden led off the game with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 16 games. . .Matthews recorded his first career multiple-hit game. . .WSU starter McKabe Cottrell took the loss after allowing four runs in 3.1 innings. . .Jacob McKeon went 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter, ending his 10-game hitting streak.

NEXT UP: The 4-game series wraps up Monday at 8:35 p.m. PT.