BSB: Cougs drop midweek game at BYU; Host Utah next

Washington State closed an eight-game road stretch dropping a 9-3 nonconference matchup at BYU Tuesday afternoon.



The Cougars (9-15) received two-hit games from Elijah Hainline and Jacob McKeon while Jack Smith doubled. BYU (13-9) used a three-run second inning and a five-run third inning to earn the win.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the second, BYU turned three walks into a 3-0 lead with a groundout and two-run double down the right field line. In the third, a couple Cougar miscues led to a big inning as five BYU runs scored with four being unearned.

In the fifth, WSU put runners on the corners following a double form Jacob McKeon and single through the left side by Elijah Hainline but a groundball double play ended the threat.

In the seventh, Smith doubled to left field and two batters later, Hainline poked a single through the right side to drive in a run.

In the ninth, WSU plated two runs on a bases loaded passed ball and a RBI-sacrifice fly from Kodie Kolden.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Freshman Drake Anderson singled through the right side in the 8th to record his 1st career hit. . .Kodie Kolden had a pinch-hit sacrifice fly, snapping his 29-game on-base streak.



NEXT UP: WSU returns to Pullman to host a weekend Pac-12 series against Utah beginning Friday at 3:05 p.m. PT.

