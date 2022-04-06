BSB: Cougs drop midweek matchup to Gonzaga

Washington State dropped a 12-0 decision to No. 15 Gonzaga at the Patterson Baseball Complex Tuesday evening.

The Cougars (10-18 overall) saw Hylan Hall single, walk and steal a base while reliever Cam Liss fired a pair of scoreless innings.

Gonzaga (19-7) used jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first two innings and pulled away with a five-run sixth inning.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first, Gonzaga hit a pair of home runs for a 3-0 lead and added another with an RBI-triple in the second for a 4-0 advantage.

In the fourth, Justin Van De Brake lined a single up the middle and Hall pulled a hard-hit single past a diving shortstop to put runners on first and second. A sacrifice bunt by Elijah Hainline moved the runners up a base but the GU bullpen struck out the next batter and Jack Smith followed with a long fly ball to deep centerfield for the third out.

In the sixth, Gonzaga pulled away with five runs on three walks, a hit-by-pitch, an error and a pair of hits.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Hall recorded his 1st stolen base of the season. . .Jack Smith walked in the 8th inning to extend his on-base streak to 12 games.

NEXT UP: The Cougars resume Pac-12 Conference play with a weekend series at ninth-ranked Arizona in Tucson.






