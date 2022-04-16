BSB: Cougs drop rubber game to Cal

Washington State dropped the series rubber game 7-4 to California at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon.



The Cougars (13-21, 5-13 Pac-12) were looking to clinch their second-straight conference series but Cal (18-17, 9-9 Pac-12) erased a three-run WSU lead with four runs in the seventh inning and added two runs in the ninth to take the series.



WSU brought the tying run to the plate twice in the ninth but the Golden Bear bullpen ended the game with a flyout to right field and a groundout to second base.

Washington State received two-hit games from Jacob McKeon and Kyle Russell while Justin Van De Brake doubled and drove in two runs and starter McKabe Cottrell worked into the fifth inning and allowed just one run.



KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the second inning, WSU took advantage of a couple of Cal miscues as McKeon lined a single into left field that the leftfielder misplayed to allow McKeon to reach second base. Collin Montez followed with a deep fly ball to left field that the outfielder lost in the sun for a double and put runners on second and third with nobody out.



Van De Brake brought home a run with sacrifice fly to right field and Russell followed with an opposite-field RBI-single through the right side for a 2-0 lead.

In the third, Cal pushed a run across on a double and RBI-single to start the inning but the Cougars answered with an RBI-single from Jack Smith to push the lead back to 3-1.

Cottrell worked a scoreless fourth and excited after allowing a leadoff double in the fifth. Reliever Cam Liss entered from the bullpen and retired the first three hitters he faced to end the threat.

In the sixth, McKeon doubled to left field and one batter later Van De Brake pulled a double down the left field line to score McKeon and push the Cougar lead to 4-1.

In the seventh, Cal used a double, a sacrifice fly and four-straight two-out singles to score four runs and tie the game at 4-4. The Golden Bears took 5-4 lead later in the inning on a passed ball with a runner on third.



Cal added a pair of runs with a two-out two-run single in the ninth.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Smith’s RBI-single in the 3rd extended his on-base streak to 18 games. . .Elijah Hainline singled to RF in the 3rd to extend his on-base streak to 12 games.



NEXT UP: WSU hits road for a Wednesday matchup at Seattle U followed by a weekend series at Oregon.