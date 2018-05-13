Washington State dropped the series rubber game with USC 9-3 at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.



The Trojans won 8-6 Friday and Cougars claimed Saturday's contest 8-4. WSU (15-27-1, 7-16-1) received three hits from Andres Alvarez along with home runs from Dillon Plew and Blake Clanton.



USC (23-23, 11-16 Pac-12) scored twice in the second and four times in the fourth and took advantage for nine Cougar walks to claim the series.



In the second inning, USC took advantage of some wildness by McFadden and pushed two runs across on four walks and a single in the inning. Cougar reliever A.J. Block took over with the bases loaded and one out and ended the frame by retiring the next hitters with a flyout and strikeout to keep the deficit at 2-0.



In the third inning, Dillon Plew led off the inning with solo home run to right field for his first of the season. USC answered with four runs in their half of the fourth inning, using five hits and a pair of walks to take a 6-1 lead.



In the bottom of the fourth, Clanton stayed hot and launched a 1-2 pitch over the right field wall for a solo homer, his ninth of the season and making it a 6-2 game. In the eighth inning, both teams traded runs as USC scored on a sacrifice fly and the Cougars made it 7-3 with a two-out RBI-single by JJ Hancock.



The Trojans added two more runs in the ninth inning for a 9-3 advantage.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Blake Clanton homered in the 4th inning to extend his on-base streak to 8 games. . .Andres Alvarez recorded his team-best 4th 3-hit game of the season.