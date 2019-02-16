MORAGA, Calif. – Washington State dropped its season-opener 8-1 to Saint Mary's College on a wet and soggy Louis Guisto Field Friday afternoon.



Saint Mary's junior left-handed starter Ken Waldichuk, a Preseason All-American, was impressive, striking out six and allowed one hit in seven innings to earn the win.



The Cougars received singles from sophomore Garrett Gouldsmith and freshman Kodie Kolden in their WSU debuts. Cougar junior starter A.J. Block allowed four runs one five hits in the first inning but settled in and held the Gaels scoreless before giving way to the bullpen in the fifth inning.



For Washington State, freshman Trent Sellers made his collegiate debut in the fifth and induced a fly out before catcher Rob Teel threw out a runner trying to steal second to end the inning.



Freshman Brandon White also made his collegiate debut, retiring the side in the sixth before SMC scored four times in the seventh to pull away.



The Cougars pushed a run across in the ninth after a Kodie Kolden singled to right and a Dillon Plew walked. Kolden later came home on a Saint Mary's throwing error.