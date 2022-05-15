BSB: Cougs drop series finale in 9th at UCLA

Washington State dropped the series-finale 8-7 to No. 15 UCLA at Jackie Robinson Stadium Sunday afternoon. The Cougars were swept in the series and are now 2 games behind Cal for the 8th and final Pac-12 Tournament spot heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

WSU hosts Arizona State for a 3-game series in Pullman beginning Thur. at 6 p.m. PT.



Sunday, the Cougars (23-26, 9-18 Pac-12) tied and took the lead with six runs in the sixth inning but UCLA (33-18, 17-10 Pac-12) evened things with run in their half of the sixth and won with a walkoff RBI-single to right field in the ninth inning.

Jacob McKeon homered and collected two hits while Justin Van De Brake had a two-run single.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first inning, UCLA scored four runs on four hits including a three-run home run to left field. McKeon followed with a leadoff solo home run to centerfield in the second inning but UCLA regained a four-run lead with a two-out RBI-single in the bottom of the second.

Caden Kaelber worked scoreless third and fourth innings before allowing a two-out RBI-single in the fifth.

In the sixth, WSU tied things up in the frame with the big hit coming on a two-run single from Van De Brake. A pair of runs scored on a groundout and wild pitch to tie things up before Matthews gave the Cougars the lead with a two-out RBI-single through the right side. In the bottom of the frame, UCLA tied things up with a two-out RBI-single.

In the eighth, Kyle Russell doubled to left-centerfield to start the inning but the UCLA bullpen struck out the next two hitters before ending the inning with a groundout to keep it 7-7.



UCLA loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but reliever Chase Grillo ended the threat with a groundout to first.

In the ninth, UCLA singled through the left side with one out, the next batter struck out for the second out, the next batter intentionally walked to set up a force out and UCLA ended things with a two-out single into right field to score the game-winner.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Caden Kaelber worked 3.2 innings of relief and struck out 3

NEXT UP: WSU wraps up its five-game road trip with a Tuesday afternoon matchup at Portland.