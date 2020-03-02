PEORIA, Ariz. (March. 1, 2020) – Washington State dropped the series-finale 6-1 with Rutgers at the Peoria Sports Complex Sunday afternoon but posted the series win after claiming the first two games of the series Friday and Saturday.

WSU (5-6) received a single and an RBI from catcher Jake Meyer while Kyle Manzardo singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Rutgers improved to 5-5 after recording seven hits and took advantage for two Cougar errors.

In the first, Rutgers used three hits and a pair of Cougar throwing errors on pickoff attempts to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Scarlett Knights added another run in the second after a bases loaded hit-by-pitch for a 3-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the second, Montez led off the inning with an opposite-field single to left, moved around to third after a throw sailed wide a pickoff attempt and scored on a Jake Meyer sacrifice fly to right.

Both pitching staffs settled in over the next four-plus innings before the Cougars put a rally together in the sixth. WSU loaded the bases with a hit-by-pitch, a walk, a wild pitch and intentional walk but a Rutgers reliever ended the threat by getting a called third strike to keep the two-run lead.

In the seventh, Rutgers took advantage of a couple Cougar mistakes, using a single, a walk, a pair of hit-by-pitches, another wild pitch and a squeeze play to push the lead to 6-1.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Manzardo singled in the 1st inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. . .Brady Hill had a pinch-hit single back up the middle in the 7th

NEXT UP: The Cougars return to Pullman to open up an eight-game homestand beginning Thursday with a four-game series against Niagara.