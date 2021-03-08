WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs drop series finale to Seattle U.

Washington State dropped the series-finale 6-2 to Seattle U at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon. The Cougars (9-2) claimed the first two games to open the season with three straight series wins for the first time since 2008.

WSU was led by freshman shortstop Gunner Gouldsmith who collected three hits and scored a run but the Cougar lineup was held to six hits and left 10 men on base. Seattle U received an impressive outing from starter Morgan White who fired five scoreless innings and struck out four for the Redhawks (5-5) who tallied 12 hits.

Cougar first baseman Kyle Manzardo saw his 27-game hitting streak snapped after going 0-for-4 with a walk and an RBI-groundout. The 27-game hitting streak spanned three seasons dating back to the final game of 2019 and was the second-longest in program history, trailing only Shawn Stevenson’s top mark of 28 set during the 1997-98 seasons.



Manzardo’s walk extended his on-base streak to 37 games, tied for third-longest in program history.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME: In the first inning, Seattle U took advantage a couple Cougar miscues to push two runs across on a pair of hits and three WSU wild pitches. . .The Cougars were kept off the scoreboard despite putting two runners on in the second, third and fourth innings. In the sixth, Collin Montez started the inning with a double off the right field wall and later scored on Jack Smith’s RBI-single through the right side. . .Cougar reliever Dakota Hawkins took over with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning and ended the threat with a lineout. The junior righthander gave a big boost and worked into the seventh inning before the Redhawks chopped a two-run single over a drawn-in infield for a 4-1 lead. Manzardo gave the Cougars a run back with an RBI-groundout in the seventh to keep it a two-run deficit and WSU brought the go-ahead run to the plate later in the inning but Seattle U ended the threat with a groundout. . .Trailing 6-2 in the ninth, the Cougars again put two runners on but the Redhawks closer ended the game with another groundout.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Manzardo walked in the 3rd inning to extend his on-base streak to 37 games . . .Collin Montez doubled in the 6th to extend on-base streak to 11 games.

NEXT UP: The Cougars will head to Seattle next week to play four games at Husky Ballpark beginning with a single game Thursday against Seattle U, followed by a pair of games Friday against Seattle U and Washington before wrapping up the weekend with a single nonconference game against UW Saturday.