Washington State dropped a close 3-1 nonconference contest at CSUN Monday afternoon. Jack Smith led the way with a pair of hits and Kyle Manzardo recorded a hit for the fourth straight game while junior lefthander Tanner West worked five innings in his Cougar debut.

In the third inning, Manzardo reached on a fielding error, Jack Smith followed with an infield single to third base and RJ Lan followed with an RBI-single through the right side that saw Manzardo just beat the throw at the plate for a 1-0 Cougar lead.

CSUN tied things up in the fourth with a solo homer to left field and took a 2-1 lead an inning later after a couple miscues.

The Cougars had a scoring chance turned away in the seventh as Nelson Padilla drew a walk, was bunted to second and moved to third on a groundout but the CSUN bullpen ended the threat with a groundout.

CSUN added a run in the seventh on a two-out RBI-single for a 3-1 advantage.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo singled in the 1st inning, has hit safely in the first 4 games of 2020. . .Lefthanded starter Tanner West made his Cougar debut, 5 IP, 3 H, 3 K, 2 R, 1 ER. . .RJ Lan owns a pair of RBI-singles in 2020.

NEXT UP: The Cougars head to Hawaii for a four-game series beginning Thursday.