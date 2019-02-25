Washington State used a six-run eighth inning to post a 10-6 victory over Santa Clara Sunday, splitting the series 2-2.

Freshmen led the way for the Cougars (2-6) as designated hitter Kyle Manzardo recorded four hits and drove in three runs while fellow freshman third baseman and high school teammate Kodie Kolden added three hits and three RBI.

Freshman Tyson Guerrero came off the bench to play centerfield in the seventh, singled and walked and came in to close things out in the ninth. Senior catcher Rob Teel singled home the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning.

In the second inning, Manzardo got the inning going by punching a two-strike pitch the other way down the left field line for a double and later came home on Garrett Gouldsmith's RBI-single into right centerfield for a 1-0 advantage.

In the bottom half of the inning, Santa Clara used a leadoff double, a balk and a squeeze bunt to even things at 1-1. Later in the inning, the Broncos took a 2-1 lead with a two-out RBI-single through the right side.

In the third inning, Sinatro pulled a single to right field and later scored on Manzardo's opposite field RBI-double into left centerfield that tied the game at two. In the bottom of the inning, SCU opened the inning with back-to-back home runs to left field for a 4-2 advantage.

In the fourth inning, the Cougars loaded the bases with one out but Santa Clara ended the threat with a 4-6-3 double play. WSU put one on the board in the fifth inning as Sinatro was hit by a pitch and Andres Alvarez singled to right before Manzardo brought home Sinatro with a sacrifice fly to right field. SCU limited the inning by getting a pair of flyouts, stranding a pair of runners and preserving a 4-3 advantage.

In the seventh, Collin Montez pulled a one-out double just inside the first base bag and down the right field line for a double. A walk and a wild pitch put runners on second and third for Kolden who singled back up the middle to score Montez but the second runner was thrown out by the shortstop who had made a diving stop deep up the middle and fired home to get the second runner and kept it 4-4.

Santa Clara opened their half of the seventh with a solo homer to left, their third solo shot of the game for a 5-4 advantage.

In the eighth, Plew led off with walk and Guerrero followed with a two-strike single into center after taking over in centerfield for Sinatro who was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh. Alvarez followed with a bunt that Santa Clara couldn't make a play on, loading the bases with nobody out.

Manzardo stepped in and pulled a single through the right side for a game-tying RBI-single and Teel delivered a go-ahead two-run single to left field for a 7-5 advantage. One batter later, Kolden doubled off the third base bag that scored two and Brody Barnum followed with a one-out squeeze bunt for a 10-5 Cougar lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Santa Clara used a pair of singles around a wild pitch to push one run across, cutting the WSU lead to 10-6.

In the ninth, the first two SCU hitters singled and the Cougars called in centerfielder Tyson Guerrero to pitch with runners on the corners and nobody out. The freshman lefthander clinched the win and his first career save by getting a popout, a strikeout and a fly out.

FIRST HOME SERIES MOVED TO RENO: For the second straight year, Mother Nature has forced Washington State to alter its plans for the first home series of the season. Last year's scheduled 4-game series against Sacramento State was postponed. This year, the opening home series against Nevada set for this weekend will be moved to Don Weir Field at Peccole Park in Reno, Nev.

The four-game series was scheduled to begin Thursday at Bailey-Brayton Field and run through Sunday but snow in the Pullman forecast this week forced the change in venue. The two teams are scheduled for three games in Reno, playing single games Thursday, Friday and Saturday. First pitch for each game will be at 1 p.m.

The Cougars and Wolf Pack are in the first year of a home-and-home series with WSU previously scheduled for a return trip to Reno in 2020 but both schools agreed to switch trips. Nevada will make the trip to Pullman next season.



