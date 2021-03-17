WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs embark on 9-game, 2-week road trip

BSB: Cougs embark on 9-game, 2-week road trip
Washington State begins a nine-game, two-week road trip Wednesday afternoon in Portland, Ore. when the Cougars oppose the University of Portland. LHP Bryce Moyle is WSU's scheduled starting pitcher.
The trip will also take the Cougars to Corvallis, ore. (at Oregon State, Pac-12 opening series), Las Vegas, Nev. (at UNLV for 2 games) and Tempe, Ariz. (at Arizona State, 3-game series) before they return to Pullman for the first Pac-12 home series against Stanford.
