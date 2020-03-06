Washington State scored 12 runs in the first inning and collected 19 hits in a 16-7 win over Niagara in the home-opener at Bailey-Brayton Field Thursday afternoon. WSU improved to 6-6 while Niagara dropped to 5-5.

Justin Van De Brake hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs including six in the first inning while Collin Montez homered and Brady Hill tallied four hits, scored three times and stole a base while hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time.



Van De Brake, who hit a grand slam in last Saturday’s win over Rutgers, drove in seven, tying for the second-most in WSU single-game history and was the most RBI by a Coug since Derek Jones drove in seven against USC in 2010.

Cougar starter Tanner West earned the win after working five innings. Eight Cougars recorded multiple-hit games including Kyle Manzardo who extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

The Cougars jumped all over Niagara starter Tommy Bednarski for 12 runs on eight hits and two errors in the opening frame with the big blows coming on two-run doubles from Van De Brake and Manzardo before Van De Brake added the grand slam later in the inning.

Niagara used three hits and an error to put three runs on the board in the third but WSU answered in the bottom half of the frame with a solo homer from Montez and RBI-single from Garrett Gouldsmith.

WSU added two more in the sixth on RBI-singles from Van De Brake and Kolden.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Van De Brake collected 3 hits and scored 3 runs. . .Manzardo drove in 3 runs. . .Michael Newstrom worked 2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. . .Grant Taylor worked a scoreless frame. . .Joey Cammarata made his collegiate debut

NEXT UP: The series continues Friday at 3:05 p.m. PT.

