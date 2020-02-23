HONOLULU (Feb. 23, 2020) – Washington State put the tying run on in the ninth inning but Hawaii held off the comeback attempt and posted a 4-3 win at Les Murakami Stadium Saturday evening.

Cougar senior lefthander A.J. Block worked around some early troubles and set career-highs with eight innings and 10 strikeouts. WSU (2-5) saw Kyle Manzardo, Collin Montez and Justin Van De Brake each record two hits while Hawai’i improved to 7-2 after jumping out to an early lead and holding off the Cougars in the later innings.

In the first, Hawaii used a leadoff double, an infield single and a fielder’s choice groundout to push a run across. The Cougars nearly escaped without allowing a run to score but double play turn was just a hair late, allowing UH to beat the throw at first and the run to score.

In the second, UH used an RBI-double and a two-out RBI-single to push the lead to 3-0.

The Cougars opened the fourth inning with back-to-back line drive singles to centerfield from Collin Montez and Justin Van De Brake. Preston Clifford bunted both runners up a base, Jake Mayer followed with a 10-pitch at-bat and drew a walk to load the bases and Brady Hill followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to make a 3-1 game.

Hawaii got a run back in the bottom of the fourth after three hits including a two-out RBI-bloop single into right field that Clifford nearly made an over-the-shoulder catch on.

In the fifth, Gianni Tomasi legged out an infield single to start the inning and Manzardo singled through the left side before Jack Smith bunted both runners up a base. Montez and Van De Brake each followed with RBI-singles into right field to cut the Hawaii lead to 4-3.

Block settled in for the middle innings, retiring the side in order in the fifth, struck out the first two batters he faced to start the sixth and picked off the next hitter after he reached on a Cougar fielding error.

In the eighth, the Cougars put a runner on first with one out and following a UH pitching change, called upon pinch-hitter RJ Lan who was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. The Hawaii lefthander, who was effective in Thursday’s opener, ended the WSU threat with a strikeout and groundball comebacker to preserve the 4-3 UH lead.

In the ninth, Clifford was hit by a pitch with two outs to bring the tying run to the plate but the UH closer ended the threat with a strikeout.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Manzardo walked in the 1st inning, has reached base in all 7 games to start 2020. . .Manzardo singled in the 3rd inning, has hit safely in all 7 games for 2020. . .Block set a career-high with 10 strikeouts, passing previous high of 8 set last year at USC. . .Block recorded the 1st 10-strikeout game by a Coug since Tanner Chleborad struck out 10 against Utah in 2014. . .Montez and Van De Brake each own 3 straight multiple-hit games.

NEXT UP: The series wraps up Sunday at 3:05 p.m. (PT).