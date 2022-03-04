BSB: Cougs face Texas A&M tonight in Frisco College Baseball Classic

WHAT: 2022 FRISCO COLLEGE BASEBALL CLASSIC

WHERE: Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, TX

WHEN: March 4-6, 2022

GAME 1: Friday, 5 p.m. (PT). TEXAS A&M (6-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. WASHINGTON STATE (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12): Starting Pitchers: (TAM) Nathan Dettmer, RHP, 1-0, 0.75 ERA, 11 K, 12.0 IP vs. (WSU) Grant Taylor, RHP, 1-0, 3.52 ERA, 7 K, 7.2 IP

GAME 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. (PT). WICHITA STATE (2-7, 0-0 American) vs. WASHINGTON STATE: Pitchers: (Wichita) Payton Tolle, LHP, 1-0, 0.73 ERA, 8 K, 12.1 IP vs. (WSU) McKabe Cottrell, LHP, 1-1, 3.48 ERA, 11 K, 10.1 IP Sunday, 10 a.m. (PT)

GAME 3: Sunday, 10 a.m. (PT). WASHINGTON STATE vs. IOWA (4-3, 0-0 BIG TEN): Pitchers: (WSU): Cole McMillan, LHP, 1-0, 2.00 ERA, 13 K, 9.0 IP vs. (IOWA) Marcus Morgan, RHP, 0-0, 5.87 ERA, 12 K, 7.2 IP.

Washington State enters the Frisco Classic with a 6-3 record after splitting a four-game series at Hawaii opening weekend, taking three of four from LIU (Long Island) in Peoria, Ariz last weekend and rallying in the ninth inning Wednesday at Tarleton State for a 9-8 win.

Kyle Russell leads the team with a .394 batting average while Bryce Matthews (2 2B, 2 HR), Jake Meyer (3 2B, 1 HR) and Justin Van De Brake (2 2B, 2 3B) share the team-lead in extra base-hits with four.

ABOUT TEXAS A&M: Texas A&M enters the weekend with a 6-2 record after dropping two of three to Penn last weekend before beating Houston Baptist 3-2 Tuesday. The Aggies went 29-27 last season including 9-21 in SEC play. Texas A&M leads the all-time series against WSU 8-5 and took two of three in the last meeting, a 2010 series played in College Station.