WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs fail to hold ninth-inning lead against Stanford

Washington State took a one-run lead into the ninth inning but No. 24 Stanford rallied for three runs to hand the Cougars a 7-5 defeat at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday evening.

The Cougars (12-10, 1-7 Pac-12) received an impressive starting pitching performance from junior Zane Mills who struck out 10 and allowed four runs in seven innings.



WSU received two hits from first baseman Tristan Peterson who drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI-single in the seventh inning while designated hitter Kyle Manzardo hit his team-leading seventh home run of the season.

Stanford (16-4, 4-1 Pac-12) used five pitchers and rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to clinch the series. The Cardinal won the game with a tie-breaking two-run homer.



KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

The Cougars took an early lead with three runs in the first inning as Manzardo hit a solo shot to right field and two runs scored in the inning after three Cardinal errors.

Mills retired seven straight at one point in the early innings before Stanford scored twice in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI-groundout and added two more with a two-run homer in the fifth for a 4-3 lead.

Washington State left runners on third to end the fourth and fifth innings before a Justin Van De Brake sacrifice fly tied things up at four in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Jacob McKeon drew a leadoff walk and Collin Montez followed with a single through the right side. Jack Smith bunted both runners up a base before Peterson pulled the first pitch he saw into left-centerfield to score McKeon for the go-ahead score.

Reliever Owen Leonard struck out the side for a scoreless eighth but the Cardinal rallied against the Cougar bullpen with a one-out RBI-single to tie it in the ninth and took the lead two batters later with a two-run homer to left.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Mills struck out 10 for the 3rd time in his career. . .Mills worked 6+ innings for the 8th time in his last 9 starts.

NEXT UP: The series wraps up Saturday at 12:05 p.m. on Pac-12 Network Washington.