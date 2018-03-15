Cougs fall at Long Beach State James Rudkin with an RBI single A.J. Block had 3 Ks, 2 IP #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/OJRQ7CVmfl

Washington State dropped a nonconference game, 5-1, to Long Beach State at Blair Field Wednesday evening.



Senior first baseman James Rudkin had a two-out RBI-single for the Cougars, who open Pac-12 Conference play Friday at No. 14 UCLA. Long Beach State, the reigning Big West Conference champions, improved to 6-11 on the season while WSU dropped to 4-9.



The Dirtbags beat the Cougars 8-7 last season in Long Beach behind a ninth-inning walkoff RBI-single.



In the first inning, LBSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind a pair of two-out singles off of Cougar starter A.J. Block. The sophomore lefthander settled down and struck out two and picked off another in a scoreless second inning.



In the fifth inning, the Dirtbags pushed the lead to 4-0 after a two-out bloop double landed on the right field line to score a runner from first.



The Cougars got on the board in the seventh as Harrer beat out an infield single to third base and later scored on a two-out RBI-single from Rudkin into left field, cutting the LBSU lead to 4-1.



Long Beach State answered the Cougars with a run of their own in the bottom of the seventh, pushing the lead to 5-1 with a two-out RBI-single into left field.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: WSU used seven pitchers (Block, Barnum, Newstrom, Maier, Moyle, McFadden, Orlando). . .Jack Smith singled back up the middle in the 4th, he's now hit safely in 9 of his last 10 games. . .A.J. Block started and threw 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 K



NEXT UP: The Cougars will continue their southern California road trip by opening Pac-12 Conference play at No. 14 UCLA Friday at 6 p.m. PT