Washington State dropped the series rubber game, 9-2, to Arizona at Hi Corbett Field Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats won Friday's opener, 5-4, and WSU came back with a 5-4 victory Saturday.



The Cougars (5-14, 1-5 Pac-12) received three hits, including a homer, from senior JJ Hancock who also homered. WSU also received a pinch-hit RBI-single from senior pinch-hitter Ryan Ramsower.



Arizona (13-10, 2-4 Pac-12) used four straight two-out hits to push three runs across in the opening frame. The Wildcat bats stayed hot the following inning, scored four more in the second inning to open up a 7-0 lead.



In the fifth inning, Hancock put the Cougars on the board with a long homer to right field, a no-doubter for his first of the season. In the sixth, Arizona pushed the lead to 8-1 with a single through the left side.



In the seventh, WSU saw James Rudkin hit by a pitch and Hancock followed by driving a ball the other way into the left-centerfield gap for a double. The Cougars called up pinch-hitter and Tucson native Ryan Ramsower, who lined an RBI-single back up the middle to score Rudkin.



In the bottom half of the seventh, Arizona again answered with a run to push the lead to 9-2.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Hancock matched a career-high with 3 hits and smacked first homer of the season. . .Cougar start Cody Anderson lasted 2 IP and allowed 7 ER, 9 H. . .Reliever Isaac Mullins worked two scoreless innings. . . Arizona starter Michael Flynn went 6.1 IP, 8 K, 2 ER



NEXT UP: The Cougars return home to open a three-game series Thursday against Arizona State. All three games will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.