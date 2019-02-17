MORAGA, Calif. – Washington State saw the second game of its doubleheader at Saint Mary's College suspended in the eighth inning due to darkness. Saint Mary's claimed the opening game of the day 14-8 despite a two-homer game from Collin Montez and three hits from Kyle Manzardo, who also homered.



GAME 1 The Cougars pushed pair of runs across in the first inning after Dillon Plew scored from second on a Saint Mary's throwing error and Danny Sinatro later scored from second after a Kyle Manzardo two-out RBI-single back up the middle. In the second, WSU loaded the bases and pushed two runs across on a sacrifice fly from Plew and an RBI-single from Sinatro for a 4-1 advantage.



In the third, Manzardo pushed the Cougar lead to 5-1 with a solo homer, pulling an 0-2 pitch over the right field wall for his first career long ball. In the fourth, the Gaels used six hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch to push seven runs across for an 8-5 lead.



In the fifth, WSU received a long solo home run from Collin Montez to right field, his first of the season, cutting the lead to 8-6. In the sixth, the Cougars gut the lead to 8-7 after a two-out RBI-single from Dillon Plew over the third baseman. WSU loaded the bases with two outs but the rally ended with a called strike three. SMC pushed runs across in the next three innings to clinch game one. Montez hit his second home run of game, a solo shot to right field in the ninth inning.



INSIDE THE GAME 1 BOX SCORE Manzardo recorded his 1st career hit, a first-inning two-out RBI-single Manzardo hit his 1st career home run, a solo shot to right field in the third inning Ky Bush made his collegiate debut, ND, 3.1 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 3 BB Montez hit his 1st and 2nd home runs of the season and 2nd and 3rd of his career Montez recorded the first multiple-HR game since Blake Clanton hit 2 against USC last season Connor Barison made his collegiate debut in the 6th inning 1:07 rain delay in bottom of the 6th Tyson Guerrero made his collegiate debut in the 6th inning Trevor Ichimura made his collegiate debut in the 8th inning



GAME 2 In the first inning, Plew and Sinatro were each hit by a pitch to start the game and Montez later pulled a pitch down the right field line for a two-run double. Saint Mary's answered with a run in the bottom of the first, added a pair of runs in the second inning before using three hits to score three runs in the fourth inning for a 6-2 advantage.



The Cougar bullpen received a big boost from freshman righthander Zane Mills who struck out five while recording 3.1 scoreless innings of work.



INSIDE THE GAME 2 BOX SCORE Zane Mills made his collegiate debut in the 4th inning,



NEXT UP The second game of the day was suspended due to darkness in the eighth inning with Saint Mary's leading 6-2. The game will completed at 11 a.m. before playing the finale shortly after.