Each passing day, Washington State got closer and closer to beating nationally ranked Stanford. But the Cougars never could get over the hump.

Sunday, WSU carried a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Cougars surrendered three runs and dropped the series finale, 4-2, at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, Calif. as the Cardinal completed the home sweep.



Washington State fell to 15-31-1 overall, 7-19-1 in the Pac-12. WSU hosts Utah for 3 games on the final regular season weekend beginning Thursday in Pullman. Every game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network. The Pac-12 does not have a conference tournament.



WSU outhit Stanford 10-6 on Sunday but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two out hits in the sixth inning to even the score and eventually take a lead they would never relinquish.



The Cougars received a three-hit game from Danny Sinatro and two hits including a two-run single from JJ Hancock along with a nine-strikeout performance from starter Parker McFadden.



In the second inning, Stanford took a 1-0 lead with a solo homer to lead off the second inning. McFadden settled down and tallied two strikeouts to end the inning. In the fourth inning, Andres Alvarez pulled a single through the left side and one batter later Clanton stayed hot by pulling a 1-2 pitch down the right field line for a double. With runners on second and third and two outs, JJ Hancock delivered a two-out, two-run single into centerfield for a 2-1 Cougar lead.



In the fifth inning, Stanford loaded the bases on McFadden but reliever A.J. Block ended the threat with a lineout to Mason De La Cruz at second base. In the sixth, the Cardinal took advantage of a hit-by-pitch and a two-out walk and followed with three straight RBI-singles, two that were bloop hits into left field. The two-out flurry gave Stanford a 4-2 advantage.



In the seventh, the Cougars used singles from Danny Sinatro and Mason De La Cruz to put runners on the corners with one out. But Stanford called upon its closer who ended the threat with a pair of strikeouts.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Blake Clanton singled to left centerfield in the second inning, extending his on-base streak to 12 games. . .McFadden matched a career-high with 9 strikeouts, went 4.2 IP, allowed 1 run and 2 hits. . .WSU put the leadoff man on base in the 2nd through 6th innings.

COMING UP: Washington State returns home to close out the season with a three-game series against Utah beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Network.