WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs fall short at Gonzaga

Washington State brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but dropped a 7-5 nonconference matchup at No. 21 Gonzaga Tuesday evening.

The Cougars (19-16) saw Kyle Manzardo record three hits and four RBI and Kodie Kolden added three hits while Jack Smith and Jake Meyer each doubled twice. WSU tallied 13 hits but left eight runners on base including three at third base.

Gonzaga improved to 27-14 after collecting 11 hits and took advantage of two Cougar errors and a four-run first inning to take the second meeting between the two clubs.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first inning, Gonzaga pushed four runs across on four hits, a walk and hit by pitch for an early 4-0 lead.

The Cougars answered with a two-out RBI-single back up the middle by Manzardo in the third inning and Jack Smith made it a two-run game with an RBI-double down the right field line in the sixth. The Bulldogs came right back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to push the lead to 7-2.

In the seventh, Meyer reached with a pop fly double that the Gonzaga left fielder lost in the lights and two batters later, Manzardo chopped a single back up the middle to drive in his second run of the night and made it 7-3. The Cougars had runners on the corners with one out but a 4-6-3 double play ended the threat. WSU left another runner stranded on third to end the eighth.

In the ninth, the Cougars received one-out singles from pinch-hitter Keith Jones II and Kolden before Manzardo won a long battle at the plate with a two-run double to right-centerfield, cutting the Gonzaga lead to two. The Gonzaga bullpen held on with a groundout and flyout strand Manzardo at second to end the game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Jacob McKeon walked in the 4th inning extended his on-base streak to 21 games. . .Connor Barison recorded 2.1 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. . .Keith Jones II had a pinch-hit single in the 9th. . .Manzardo recorded his 5th 3-hit game of the season, also had 4 RBI.

NEXT UP: The Cougars will host No. 8 Oregon for a weekend series beginning Friday at 6:05 p.m.