SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State dropped a 7-4 nonconference meeting to Gonzaga at the Patterson Baseball Complex Tuesday evening.



The Cougars won the previous meeting with the Bulldogs 4-3 April 3 in Pullman. WSU (10-20) received two-hit games from JJ Hancock, Dillon Plew and James Rudkin along with a two-run home run from Justin Harrer.



Gonzaga improved to 19-16 after collecting 12 hits and scored runs in the first four innings including a three-run second inning.



Gonzaga scored a run in the first inning and added three runs on five hits in the second inning. The Cougars pushed a run across on a Rudkin RBI-single in the second inning before Harrer hit a 2-run homer to left center in the third inning to make it a 4-3 GU lead.



In the bottom of the third, Gonzaga pushed the lead to 5-3 with a leadoff solo homer to left and added two more runs in the fourth inning for a 7-3 advantage.

In the sixth, freshman Brody Barnum pulled a doubled off the third base bag and down the left field line and later scored on a Danny Sinatro fielder's choice to cut the GU lead to 7-4.



In the eighth, WSU received a one-out single from Plew and Rudkin was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Gonzaga struck out the next hitter but the Cougars executed a double steal. With runners on second and third and two outs, the Bulldog bullpen again ended the threat with an inning-ending groundout to third bases, keeping it 7-4.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Andres Alvarez led off the game with a bloop double to right field, he has hit safely in 7 straight games JJ Hancock walked in the 1st inning to extend his on-base streak to 17 games Justin Harrer hit his 8th homer of the season, the most since Taylor Ard hit 12 in 2012 Reliever Bryce Moyle allowed a leadoff homer to start the 3rd but struck out the next 3 hitters Parker McFadden struck out the side in the 7th inning



NEXT UP: Washington State will host Santa Clara for a three-game series this weekend beginning Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field.