BSB: Cougs fall to Oregon State in home opener

Washington State dropped its Pac-12 Conference opener 13-3 to fourth-ranked Oregon State at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday afternoon.



The Cougars dropped to 7-6 overall after Oregon State (10-1) collected 13 hits and used an eight-run first inning to take the conference opener for both teams. WSU received two hits from Jacob McKeon while Hylan Hall hit a two-run homer.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first, Oregon State erupted for eight runs on seven hits including a three-run homer, a solo shot and a two-run home run for an 8-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, Kolden doubled off the right field wall and later scored on a Jacob McKeon RBI-single the other way through the right side.

In the second, Jack Smith punched a single the other way into right field and one batter later Hall hammered a 1-2 pitch off the scoreboard in left-centerfield for a two-run shot. Cottrell settled in after a tough first inning, posting scoreless second, third and fourth innings.

In the fifth, Oregon State pushed two more runs across on a wild pitch and a passed ball with the bases loaded for a 10-3 advantage. WSU had their chances, putting two runners on in the third and sixth innings but were unable to push any runs across. OSU -put the game away with a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kolden doubled to right field in the 1st to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. . .McKeon singled in the 1st inning to extend his on-base streak to 10 games. . .Kyle Russell walked in the 2nd to extend his on-base streak to 7 games.

NEXT UP: The series with No. 4 Oregon State continues Saturday at 2:05 p.m.