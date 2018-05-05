Washington State dropped a 9-1 decision to visiting No. 3 Oregon State at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday.



The Cougars (14-25, 6-14 Pac-12) received a two-hit game from senior JJ Hancock who walloped a solo homer in the second inning for WSU's only run. Oregon State improved to 35-7 overall and 14-6 in conference play after collecting 17 hits.

The Beavers used a four-run fourth inning to pull away. In the second inning, Hancock gave WSU a 1-0 lead with a solo homer to right field for his second home run of the season. In the third, Oregon State answered with two runs, one coming on a sacrifice fly and the second coming on a two-out RBI-single to left field for a 2-1 Beaver lead.

The Beavers added four more runs in the fourth inning on five hits including a two-run homer for a 6-1 lead. The Cougars stranded a pair of runners in the fourth inning and stranded Mason De La Cruz at third base in the fifth inning after a leadoff double.

Oregon State added a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth. Beaver starter Bryce Fehmel allowed the home run to Hancock and scattered six hits in 5.1 innings while Brandon Eisert earned the save after working the final 3.2 innings.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Seniors JJ Hancock, Scotty Sunitsch, Ryan Walker and Derek Chapman all participated in graduation ceremonies earlier in the day. . .JJ Hancock hit his 2nd homer of the season. . .Starter Scotty Sunitsch (5.1 IP, 12 H, 5 ER, 4 K) suffered his first lost since week two of the season at Alabama

COMING UP The series wraps up Sunday at Noon.