WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs fall to Portland, head to LA for key Pac-12 series

BSB: Cougs fall to Portland, head to LA for key Pac-12 series

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Washington State dropped a 10-6 decision to visiting Portland at Bailey-Brayton Field Tuesday afternoon.

The Cougars (23-20) received home runs from Kodie Kolden and Nate Swarts along with two-hit games from Jacob McKeon, Swarts and Gunner Gouldsmith.

WSU, who left 10 runners on base, also saw McKeon double twice and score twice while Swarts tallied his first career home run.

Portland improved to 22-21 overall after collecting 15 hits and took advantage for five Cougar errors. The Pilots scored twice in the first inning and four in the second to build a 6-0 lead and later turned a one-run seventh-inning lead into a four-run advantage after scoring three in the eighth inning.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME: Portland jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair runs in the first inning including a leadoff home run to left field. The Pilots pushed the lead to 6-0 with a four-run second inning on six hits and a Cougar error.

In the Cougar second, Gunner Gouldsmith put WSU on the board with a RBI-single over the first baseman and a second run later scored on a wild pitch. Washington State added a run in the fourth on a Nate Swarts solo homer to left field but the Pilots answered right back with another run in the fifth for a 7-3 advantage.

The Cougars made it a one-run game after Kolden’s two-run home run in the sixth and an RBI-double from McKeon in the seventh. Portland again answered in a big way, scoring three runs in the inning after a walk, a pair of errors and two RBI-hits for a 10-6 advantage.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo walked in the 1st inning to extend his on-base streak to 22 games. . .Manzardo’s hitting streak ended at 13 games. . .Michael Newstrom made his Pac-12 leading 29th appearance of the season, tied for 5th-most in WSU history. . .Caden Kaelber worked 1.1 scoreless innings.

NEXT UP: The Cougars will head to Los Angeles for a weekend series at USC.

