BSB: Cougs fall to UW in Game 2 of Apple Cup; Rubber game Sat.

Washington State dropped a 14-7 decision to Washington in the second game of the Boeing Apple Cup Series at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday afternoon.

The Cougars (25-23, 12-17 Pac-12) won Thursday’s series-opener 8-1 and the series rubber game is set for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.

Washington State received multiple-hit games from five players but Washington (20-29, 6-20 Pac-12) used a six-run fourth inning to even the series.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

Washington used a first-inning WSU throwing error, a double to left-center field and a groundout to push a run across for the lead.

The Cougars answered with a pair of RBI-singles from Manzardo and McKeon in the third inning for a 2-1 advantage but the Huskies came back with a big fourth inning. UW used seven hits to plate six runs for a 7-2 lead.



WSU added a run in the fourth but the Huskies again answered with a pair of two-out runs in the fifth for a 9-2 advantage.

Both teams traded runs in the seventh as Nate Swarts doubled home a run in the sixth for the Cougars. UW pushed four runs across in the seventh after scoring three on a dropped fly ball and WSU added two of their own in the bottom of the frame to make it a 14-6 game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Cougar starting pitcher Zane Mills upped his season strikeout total to 83, the most by a Cougar since Aaron McKenzie’s 95 in 2004.

NEXT UP: The regular season wraps up Saturday 1:05 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.