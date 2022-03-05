BSB: Cougs fall to Wichita State at Frisco Classic

Washington State dropped an 8-2 contest to Wichita State at the Frisco College Baseball Classic Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars (7-4) collected seven hits and left six men on base as the Wichita State (4-7) starter Payton Tolle kept WSU off balance throughout the afternoon, allowing one run in seven innings.



Washington State received a two-hit game from Nate Swarts while Collin Montez and Justin Van De Brake each hit their first home runs of the season.

Wichita State used eight hits and took advantage of five walks and three Cougar errors to score twice in the second, two more in the fourth, one in the sixth and pulled away with three in the ninth.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the second, Wichita State took advantage of a pair of walks to start the inning, using a sacrifice bunt to move both runners up and the next batter singled to left to score both runners.



In the third, Wichita used a walk, bloop single and a Cougar fielding error to load the bases and a walk to the next hitter brought in a run. The next hitter hit a ground ball up the middle that the Cougars nearly turned a double play on but upon review, the runner beat the throw to first and another run scored to make it a 4-0 game.

The Cougars answered in the bottom of the third as Montez hammered the first pitch he saw high over the right field wall and over the lazy river behind the wall to make it a 4-1 game.

In the sixth, Wichita State benefitted from a Cougar miscue as a pair of throwing errors allowed a runner to steal second, move to third and later score on a failed pickoff attempt at third base for a 5-1 lead.

In the eighth, Van De Brake pulled a 2-0 pitch over the left field wall for a solo shot, cutting the lead to three but the Shockers added three more runs in the ninth.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kolden singled in the 1st to extend his on-base streak to 19 games. . .McKeon singled in the 1st to extend his on-base streak to 8 games. . .Cooper Barnum struck out 2 in 2 IP, has not allowed an earned run in all 3 appearances in 2022. . .Caden Kaelber fired scoreless 7th and 8th innings, striking out 5 straight hitters at one point.

NEXT UP: The Cougars wrap up Frisco College Baseball Classic play Sunday against Iowa with first pitch set for 10 a.m. PT.

