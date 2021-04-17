WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs hammer Arizona in series opener

Junior outfielder Jacob McKeon drove in a career-high six runs and the Cougar offense collected 23 hits as Washington State defeated No. 13 Arizona, 21-2, in the Pac-12 series-opener Friday afternoon at Bailey-Brayton Field.

The Cougars (17-12, 5-8) picked up the series-opener by scoring 15 runs in the first three innings and never looked back against the Wildcats (21-11, 7-6).

WSU collected 23 hits in the game, tied for the sixth-most in school history and the most since collecting 23 against Seattle, Feb. 21, 2010.



Jack Smith led the way as he tied his career-high with four hits, while McKeon, Justin Van De Brake, Jake Meyer, and Kyle Russell each added three hits.



The 21 runs scored by WSU tied for ninth-most in school history and marked the highest output against a Pac-12 opponent since scoring 21 against Oregon State, May 5, 2002.

Cougar starter Brandon White picked up the win to improve to 5-2 on the season as he scattered two runs on three hits with three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Three other relievers came on to work a combined 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Key Moments of the Game

The Cougars struck early, putting up three runs in the bottom of the first as Collin Montez had a two-run single followed by an RBI double off the bat of Smith. The onslaught continued in the second as the WSU offense exploded for 10 runs in the frame. Jake Meyer led off with a triple and rest of the Cougars followed as Smith had a two-run single and Kodie Kolden added a two-run double as part of the eight-hit inning.

The Cougars ended Arizona starter Chase Silseth’s night after just 1 2/3 innings. Silseth suffered his first loss of the season after entering the game 5-0.

Trevor Long came on in relief of Silseth and the Cougar bats continued to find hits. Long worked the next four innings, allowing nine runs on 12 hits, including a grand slam in the sixth inning from McKeon, his second home run of the season. Collin Montez and Justin Van De Brake added RBI singles in the sixth to close out the Cougar scoring.

Arizona got on the board in the top of the sixth on an RBI groundout to first base by Kaden Hopson followed by a Tanner O’Tremba RBI single, accounting for Arizona’s runs.

White had loaded the bases in both the third and fourth innings, each time getting out of the jam unscathed thanks to strong defensive plays behind him. In the top of the third inning, third baseman Smith fielded a tough chance and dove to the bag to get the force while in the fourth, an inning-ending double play was one of four turned by the Cougar defense in the game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: The Cougars’ 8 doubles ties for the second-most in school history as the most against a conference opponent. . .The 10-run second inning was the first for WSU since posting 12 runs in the first inning against Niagara last season.

NEXT UP The Cougars continue their three-game series with Arizona Saturday at 2:05 p.m. from Bailey-Brayton Field.