WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs hammer Dixie State again, prevail 15-1

ST. GEORGE, Utah. (Feb. 27, 2021) – Washington State hit three three-run home runs and starting pitcher Brandon White worked six innings in a 15-1 victory over Dixie State Saturday afternoon.



The Cougars have claimed the first three games of the series and will wrap up the series Sunday at 11:05 a.m. PT.



Washington State improved to 6-1 for the first time since the 2010 team opened with nine straight wins and started the year 9-1. WSU clinches the series and opens the season with two straight series wins for the first time since 2011 and opens the year with a pair of series road wins for the first time since 1999.



The first four Cougars in the lineup each had multiple hits led by Tristan Peterson and Collin Montez who both recorded three-hit games. Kyle Manzardo, Jake Meyer and Peterson each hit three-run homers as Manzardo's blast extended his hitting streak to 24 games, tying Travis Coulter (2006-07) for the second-longest streak in program history.



Leadoff hitter Kodie Kolden, who reached base in 13 straight appearances at one point, tallied two more hits, scored three times and drove in three.



White was impressive, recording eight strikeouts and allowed just one unearned run on one hit in six innings. The junior righthander did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and improved to 2-0 to start 2021.



The Cougars jumped out to an early 1-0 lead as Kolden led off with walk, moved to second after Manzardo was hit by a pitch and then scored from second on a Dixie State wild pitch.



WSU added three runs in the second after loading the bases and Kolden delivered a two-run single back up the middle and one batter later Peterson pulled a single through the left side to bring home another run and a 4-0 advantage.



The Cougars blew things open with a seven-run third inning highlighted by a pair of three-run home runs from Manzardo and Meyer, both to centerfield. WSU added to their lead with a Montez RBI-single in the fifth for a 12-0 advantage.



In the seventh, Peterson did something he did 21 times at New Mexico State - he homered. The graduate transfer hit an opposite-field three-run home run to right field for his first long ball as a Cougar, extending the lead to 15-1.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Manzardo was hit by a pitch in the 1st to extend his on-base streak to 32 games. . .Manzardo homered in the 3rd inning to extend his hitting streak to 24 games. . .Kolden reached base in 13 straight plate appearances before flying out to CF in the 5th. . .Gunner Gouldsmith made his 1st career start, starting at 2nd base and record his 1st career hit



NEXT UP: The series wraps up Sunday at 11:05 a.m. PT.