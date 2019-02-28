RENO, Nev. – Six players recorded multiple hit games for Washington State in a 16-2 win over Nevada in the series-opener Thursday afternoon.

The Cougars amassed 16 hits, including three home runs, and scored the most runs since beating San Jose State 16-3 in 2014. Four WSU (3-6) pitchers combined to hold Nevada (6-2) to two runs on six hits led by freshman righthander Zane Mills who earned his first career win after working 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, striking out two along the way.



Cougar starter Brandon White allowed two runs and struck out two in four innings. Brody Barnum led the charge offensively, recording a career-high three hits including his first career homer.

Reno, Nev. native Garrett Gouldsmith hit a two-run homer and freshman Kyle Manzardo hit a towering two-run homer and finished with four RBI. Leadoff man Dillon Plew scored three times, Andres Alvarez reached base five times and Kodie Kolden drove in three.

Sophomore Jared Thurber recorded two hits, scored twice and drove in two.



In the first, Plew led off the game with a walk and later scored on an RBI groundout from Manzardo. The Wolf Pack answered a run in their half of the first with a double, a groundout and an infield single.



In the second, Barnum gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead with a solo homer to left-centerfield, the first of his career.



In the third, WSU used a pair of Nevada errors and three hits to push across four runs, highlighted by a two-run single to left-center by Thurber for his first career hit and a 6-1 advantage.



In the fourth, Nevada got a run back with a solo homer.



In the fifth, Nevada chased WSU starter Brandon White after a leadoff walk and Cougar reliever Zane Mills kept the lead at 6-2 with an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

The Cougars pulled away with a four-run sixth inning after a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, a bases-load walk and a two-run bouncing single from Kolden over the third baseman for a 10-2 advantage.



WSU blew things open with a four-run seventh with a pair of two-run homers from Gouldsmith and Manzardo.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Plew led off the game with a walk and has now reached base in all 9 games in 2019. . .Barnum's solo HR in the 2nd was his 1st career home run. . .Garrett Gouldsmith singled in 2nd to extend his hitting streak to 5 games. . .Andres Alvarez walked in the 1st to extend his on-base streak to 6 games. . .Brandon White started, went 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2K in a no-decision. . .Davis Baillie worked 1.1 scoreless innings. . .Carson City, Nev. native Bryce Moyle worked a scoreless 9th.



NEXT UP The series continues Friday at 1 p.m.